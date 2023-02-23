Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 10,443 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

