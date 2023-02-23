Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

RE opened at $379.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.73.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

