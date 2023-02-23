iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $177,361,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

