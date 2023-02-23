Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

