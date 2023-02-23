Prudential PLC Acquires 114 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $740.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $681.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total value of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,311.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

