Prudential PLC Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 128,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

