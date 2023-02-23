Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

