MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.7% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,118.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.24 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,025.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $948.47.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,320.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

