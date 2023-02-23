FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

