Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,281 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.