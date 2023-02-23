Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 9,890 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 398.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 761,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 309,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $80.47 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

