FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $422.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

