Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $23,405,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.