Prudential PLC Has $445,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 564.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

