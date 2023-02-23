Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,338 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 44,534 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

