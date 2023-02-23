Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,540,000 after purchasing an additional 248,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabot by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

