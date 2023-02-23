Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,658 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aramark by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Aramark by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Aramark by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after buying an additional 342,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aramark by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Aramark by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

