GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
