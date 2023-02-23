Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 98 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.89.

BURL stock opened at $223.13 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.