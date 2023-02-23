Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,747.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 90,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 184,486 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

