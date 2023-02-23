iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

