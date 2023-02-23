Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,849 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

