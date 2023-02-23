Pictet Asset Management SA Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.