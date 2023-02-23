Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
SEA Trading Up 0.6 %
SE stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
