Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

