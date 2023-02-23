Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $46.48. Teck Resources shares last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 3,698,411 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources



Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

