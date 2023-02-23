Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,557 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $299,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

