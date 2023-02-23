Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

