Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 6.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.59.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

