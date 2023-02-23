Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

