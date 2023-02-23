Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $724,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.