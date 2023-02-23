BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.52.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

