Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,091,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 613,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after buying an additional 42,881 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.32, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

