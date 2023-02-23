Lora D. Blum Sells 5,038 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Momentive Global Stock Up 0.7 %
MNTV opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
