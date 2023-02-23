Lora D. Blum Sells 5,038 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Momentive Global Stock Up 0.7 %

MNTV opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Momentive Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,791,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after buying an additional 6,141,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,108,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 5,754,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,833,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 2,767.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,745,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 2,649,873 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 1,656,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.