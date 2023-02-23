United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Laura J. Lane Sells 14,617 Shares of Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day moving average is $180.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

