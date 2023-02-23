State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP John Plansky Sells 11,168 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

STT stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

