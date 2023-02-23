Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 1,964 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Tenable by 128.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tenable by 34.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

