Thomas Wiley Wilkinson Buys 875 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Rating) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $10,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,953 shares in the company, valued at $130,997.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Astrotech Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.