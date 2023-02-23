Thomas Wiley Wilkinson Buys 875 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $10,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,953 shares in the company, valued at $130,997.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Astrotech Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astrotech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

