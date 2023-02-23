Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Omid Farokhzad Sells 13,840 Shares

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $57,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Omid Farokhzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Omid Farokhzad sold 8,379 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $39,129.93.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Omid Farokhzad sold 4,800 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $24,576.00.

SEER opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seer by 286.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the first quarter worth $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Seer by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

