Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Omid Farokhzad Sells 13,840 Shares

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $57,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Omid Farokhzad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Omid Farokhzad sold 8,379 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $39,129.93.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Omid Farokhzad sold 4,800 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $24,576.00.
Seer Stock Performance
SEER opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seer (SEER)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.