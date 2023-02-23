Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Sells $72,312.00 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25.
- On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $12,650.00.
Allbirds Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of BIRD opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 41.7% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
