Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Sells $72,312.00 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25.

On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $12,650.00.

Shares of BIRD opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Several analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 41.7% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

