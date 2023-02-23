ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 328 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 19th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $100,104.33.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $170.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

