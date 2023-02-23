ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 328 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Sunday, February 19th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $100,104.33.
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12.
ExlService Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXLS opened at $170.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ExlService (EXLS)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.