Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AYTU stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

