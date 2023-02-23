Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Jonathan David Schwartz Sells 3,557 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

