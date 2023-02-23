PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan Sells 1,786 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $24,093.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,685.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Jonestrading cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

