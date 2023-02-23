89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Ryan Martins Sells 2,540 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $21,326.80.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97.

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.