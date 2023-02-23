89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Ryan Martins Sells 2,540 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $21,326.80.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97.
ETNB opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
