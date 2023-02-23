IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CFO Sells $46,027.52 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Gray sold 9,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $46,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Gray sold 3,596 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $14,096.32.

IMARA Stock Performance

Shares of IMRA opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 1.09. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMARA

About IMARA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IMARA by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in IMARA by 252.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMARA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

