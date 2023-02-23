IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CFO Sells $46,027.52 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Gray sold 9,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $46,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Michael Gray sold 3,596 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $14,096.32.
IMARA Stock Performance
Shares of IMRA opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 1.09. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMARA
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMARA (IMRA)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.