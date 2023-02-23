Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III Acquires 1,200 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director William C. Bryant III acquired 1,200 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $15,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,617.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

BOTJ stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.