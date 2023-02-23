Insider Buying: Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN – Get Rating) insider Paul Burton bought 1,000,000 shares of Surefire Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,655.17).
Surefire Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Surefire Resources Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Surefire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surefire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.