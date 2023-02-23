Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.55) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.58). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,419,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after buying an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after buying an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.