Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VMC opened at $180.89 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,571,000 after purchasing an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.