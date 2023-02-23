Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

